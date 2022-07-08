Edgar Wright names his 35 favourite books of all time









Edgar Wright is a bonafide cultural icon, having garnered a mainstream audience as well as a cult following through simply iconic projects such as the beloved Cornetto trilogy. Known for his playful interpretations of genre filmmaking, Wright has conducted memorable experiments in different cinematic domains.

While he has tackled a lot of genres, Wright’s incorporation of a visual language of comedic filmmaking has influenced aspiring artists all over the world. Last year, he went in a different direction by making the psychological horror work Last Night in Soho which was just as visually striking as the rest of his films.

A prominent figure in popular culture, Wright makes regular contributions to public discourse by listing some of his favourite films and books from time to time. While curating one such selection of some of his favourite literary works, the English auteur included works by writers such as Stephen King and Bret Easton Ellis among others.

Among these works, Wright highlighted the importance of David Baddiel’s Jews Don’t Count by describing it as “a fascinating, thought provoking and thorough account of the biases, blind spots and hypocrisies of progressives. The book is literally a longer conversation than what can be said on Twitter. A must read.”

He also included Jon Ronson’s Them as one of his top picks, claiming that the groundbreaking book is even more relevant now than ever before: “I’m not sure there’s been a non-fiction book that was more of an ominous bellwether of what was to come… Required reading then, and shockingly ahead of its time, now.”

Check out the full list below.

Edgar Wright’s favourite books:

A Long Time Ago in a Cutting Room Far, Far Away – Paul Hirsch

Jews Don’t Count – David Baddiel

Mike Nichols – Mark Harris

Five Came Back – Mark Harris

Them – Jon Ronson

Rebel without a Crew – Robert Rodriguez

Clive Barker’s Books of Blood – Clive Barker

Seduction – Karina Longworth

Tinseltown – William J. Mann

Buzz – Jeffrey Spivak

Pictures at a Revolution – Mark Harris

Hollywood Babylon – Kenneth Anger

Never a Dull Moment – David Hepworth

The Show That Never Ends – David Weigel

On Writing – Stephen King

Meet Me in the Bathroom – Lizzy Goodman

David Bowie – Dylan Jones

Caddyshack – Chris Nashawaty

Hard-Boiled Hollywood – Jon Lewis

Blitzed – Norman Ohler

Little Deaths – Emma Flint

Lonely Boy – Steve Jones

A Kim Jong-Il Production – Paul Fischer

The Sculptor – Scott McCloud

Monty Python’s Tunisian Holiday – Kim “Howard” Johnson

Black Hole – Charles Burns

Who the Hell’s in It – Peter Bogdanovich

The Devil in the White City – Erik Larson

The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis

Shock Value – Jason Zinoman

Dolce Vita Confidential – Shawn Levy

Funny Girl – Nick Hornby

Grasshopper Jungle – Andrew Smith

Crab Monsters, Teenage Cavemen, and Candy Stripe Nurses – Chris Nashawaty

Members Only – Paul Willetts

Many filmmakers like Werner Herzog advise young directors to seek out inspiration by reading more and that’s exactly what happened to Wright when he first came across Robert Rodriguez’s book Rebel Without a Crew which changed his life forever.

According to the director, it was this work that gave him the motivation to explore filmmaking in a more serious way. Recalling the impact, Wright revealed: “What really inspired me to pick up a camera and start making shorts was this UK doc back in 1988.”

