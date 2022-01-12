Eddie Vedder reveals tracklist for forthcoming solo album 'Earthling'









Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has revealed further details about his upcoming solo album Earthling, which is set for release on February 11th, 2022.

Following confirmation of the new studio venture, which has been produced in collaboration with Andrew Wyatt, Vedder has now revealed its official tracklist. Earthling will comprise of 13 tracks, two of which are previously unheard singles: ‘The Haves’ and ‘Long Way’.

Earthling will be available for digital pre-order this coming Friday, January 14th. The very same day, Vedder will release a third single from the upcoming LP, ‘Brother The Cloud’, a snippet of which you can listen to here.

Vedder is set to promote Earthling during his US tour later this year, which will see him backed by a band performing under the name The Earthlings. It’s all feeling quite David Bowie to me. Although, I don’t imagine Vedder will be pulling out the satin tights any time soon.

The Earthlings will feature Glen Hansard on guitar and backing vocals, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, the former RHCP guitarist and current Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer on guitar, Jane’s Addiction member Chris Chaney on bass, and Earthling producer Andrew Wyatt.

Eddie Vedder performed with members of the all-star backing band during a surprise festival appearance in California last September. The impromptu set saw the band cover songs by Prince and R.E.M. You can check out the full tracklist for Earthling below:

Eddie Vedder Earthling tracklist:

‘Invincible’

‘Long Way’

‘Power of Right’

‘Brother the Cloud’

‘Fallout Today’

‘The Dark’

‘The Haves’

‘Good and Evil’

‘Rose of Jericho’

‘Try’

‘Picture’

‘Mrs. Mills’

‘On My Way’