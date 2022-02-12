Eddie Vedder reveals musical influences to Bruce Springsteen









The gravel-voiced, flannel shirted duo of Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen recently sat down for a chat as part of an Amazon Music campaign, during which Vedder told his hero and friend about the various artists who have inspired him.

“The stuff that got put in my blender, it started maybe, like, Jackson 5 when I was a kid and then [The] Beatles… growing up, and then The Who took over big time,” Vedder began when discussing his musical origins, before somewhat awkwardly gesturing to Springsteen himself.

This solid base of classics then took a turn towards the alternative world of the 1980s as he found a footing in his own zeitgeist thanks to bands like Split Ends, Fugazi, Talking Heads and Sonic Youth.

“And I guess after you put all that in [the blender], then you just hit, hit pulse,” Vedder put it. And when Springsteen considered that Pearl Jam was poured out, he agreed, “It’s a good mix man.”

This very same mix will come to the fore with Vedder’s forthcoming album Earthling, whether he can top David Bowie’s effort of the same name remains to be seen, but all will be revealed as the dust still settles on yesterday’s (February 11th) 13 track record.

You can check out the interview with Springsteen below which will be available for free on Vedder’s YouTube channel for a limited time only.