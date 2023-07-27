The Eddie Vedder lyric Bruce Springsteen called “so beautiful”









The respect of craftsmanship between Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen is impossible to quantify. While both artists come from different eras, their paths collided many years ago, and the duo of songsmiths have built up a close relationship based on mutual admiration.

Over the years, the pair have performed together numerous times, with their friendship beginning during the ‘Vote For Change’ tour in 2004. The run of shows was a fundraising effort for the Democratic Party ahead of the 2004 election, and visited many swing states, which were critical in deciding who would sit in the White House.

Pearl Jam and Springsteen were both on the bill when the tour stopped through Washington. From that moment, they continued to stay in touch, and when Vedder decided to go solo, he called upon his friend for a word of advice.

“I said, ‘I’m starting these solo gigs tomorrow actually,'” Vedder recalled to the Daddy Issues podcast. “He gave this one gem of advice that just changed everything – because I was saying I was making mistakes in those first few mini-gigs. He said, ‘There’s real power when there’s just one person up there. It’s terrifying, for the audience even. It’s a tight-wire act. There’s just something, an intimacy in it, and there’s a power in it.'”

Since taking Springsteen’s words on board, Vedder has carved out a successful solo career and has released four albums. To promote his most recent offering, Earthling, he sat down with his mentor for an illuminating conversation, and there was one particular lyric Springsteen wanted to pick his brain over.

Speaking about the opening track ‘Invincible’, Springsteen said: “Fabulous, it starts the album. Incredible album opener and has the great couplet, ‘We’re invincible when we love’. Those are the lines, as simple as that seems, that you pay money for. It’s so beautiful at the start of the record.”

In response to Springsteen’s kind words, Vedder revealed ‘Invincible’ was the “first piece of music and last set of lyrics” for the album. He elaborated: “We almost forgot about it, it was an instrumental that had been forgotten about. There were about three songs in the batch that we wanted to fix and finish, and then we were like, ‘Remember this one?’ Then I heard it and said, ‘I think that’s the one’. So I went back and started crafting it at night, and then I sang ‘Invisible’, but Andrew said we need something else in-between, and I just sang those three words.”

The writing process of ‘Invisible’ shows songwriting doesn’t always have to be difficult. Occasionally, like in this example with Vedder, artists will strike gold without having to pour blood, sweat and tears into their craft.

Listen to the song below and watch the pair’s conversation.