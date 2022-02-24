Watch Eddie Vedder and Duff McKagan cover Pretenders song 'Precious'









Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder resumed his solo Earthling tour in the US this week. To the excitement of the audience, during his first show back after a short break, Vedder performed a cover of the Pretenders’ 1980 classic ‘Precious’ alongside Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Unfortunately, recently Vedder was forced to postpone a pair of dates in California due to a Covid-19 outbreak, however, on Monday (February 21st), he was able to resume his lengthy tour, with his show at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, and what a return it was.

Luckily for the fans in attendance, the setlist was brimming with covers of some iconic tracks. These included Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save The Queen’, Tom Petty’s ‘Room At The Top’, The Who’s ‘I’m One’, George Harrison’s ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ and Bob Dylan’s gift to Jimi Hendrix ‘All Along The Watchtower’.

However, Vedder really caught the eye when he performed ‘Precious’ alongside McKagan. This added to the already stellar lineup of his backing band, The Earthlings, which includes Glen Hansard of The Frames, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Josh Klinghoffer, the ex-guitarist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Andrew Watt and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction.

Elsewhere during the set, Vedder surprised fans by tearing through a handful of Pearl Jam favourites including ‘Wishlist’, ‘Porch’, ‘Dirty Frank’ and ‘Corduroy’. The surprising setlist didn’t end there either. He brought out his daughter Olivia for ‘My Father’s Daughter’ and ‘Try’, whilst his other daughter, ‘Harper’, helped him perform ‘Long Way’.

Reviewing Vedder’s album Earthling, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen said: “There’s nothing inherently wrong with Earthling. Vedder is ageing gracefully and his music is doing the same. There’s still something undeniably charming about the music he’s making, and for the audience who adores him, a new record doesn’t have to be world-changing to be good. For grunge’s last true survivor, it’s a small miracle that he’s still up there doing anything at all. But the truth is that if you’re not brand loyal, you won’t find anything in Earthling.”

