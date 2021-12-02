Eddie Vedder announces 2022 tour with The Earthlings









Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, has announced a US tour. Scheduled for 2022, he will be performing his solo material and be backed by his all-star band, The Earthlings. The tour will be specifically promoting Vedder’s upcoming album, Earthling, which is due for release in February.

It is only Vedder’s second solo album that is not related to a film soundtrack. It follows on ten years later from 2011’s Ukelele Songs. Vedder has already dropped two stellar takes from the record, ‘Long Way’ and ‘The Haves’. There are flecks of anthemic American stars such as Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel on Vedder’s latest singles, and the new tour is sure to be a stellar one.

The Earthlings feature Glen Hansard of The Frames on guitar and backing vocals, who also provides the tour’s main support act. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith provides the band with their rhythmic backing and former Chili Peppers guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer also provides his axe. Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney provides the low ends, whilst guitarist and Earthling producer Andrew Watt also chips in.

Vedder made headlines back in September when he performed alongside Smith and Klinghoffer at his festival, Ohana. They were joined by iconic bassist Pino Palladino for their set.

It’s been a busy year for Vedder. In September, Pearl Jam also returned to the stage. The shows were their first since 2018 and the legendary Seattle rockers finally got a chance to perform songs from their most recent outing 2020’s Gigaton. You can buy tickets for Vedder’s tour here.

Eddie Vedder and The Earthlings tour dates:

February

3rd & 4th – New York, NY, Beacon Theater

6th – Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

9th – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

15th – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

17th – Inglewood, CA, YouTube Theater

22nd & 23rd – Seattle, WA, Benaroya Hall

Listen to ‘Long Way’ here.