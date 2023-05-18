Eddie Murphy will play Inspector Clouseau in ‘Pink Panther’ reboot









Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy will take on the role of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in a reboot of the Pink Panther film series. A new film is now in the works with Jeff Fowler of Sonic the Hedgehog at the directing helm with a script written by Chris Brenner.

Meanwhile, Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich, Larry Mirisch and Julie Andrews will all offer their services as producers of the film. Reportedly, the new movie will honour the traditions of the original franchise and mix the comedy-mystery adventures of Inspector Clouseau and the accompanying cartoon cat that became an icon in its own right.

Inspector Clouseau had been famously played by Peter Sellers, who performed as the French police officer in the original film from 1963, Pink Panther, before playing the role twice more in the 1970s. In 2006 and 2009, Steve Martin tried his hand at playing the famous character, still backed, of course, by Henry Mancini’s iconic theme tune.

Eddie Murphy may also be appearing in another famous franchise, but one he is already known for. Murphy is set to reprise his role as Donkey for Shrek 5 alongside Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers.

The actor most recently appeared in the Netflix original You People with Jonah Hill.