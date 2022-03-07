Eddie Murphy and Bill Murray were once almost cast as Batman and Robin









There has been a lot of buzz around Batman recently, following the release of the latest interpretation by Matt Reeves which starred Robert Pattinson as the titular figure. This has also brought out reports from other icons in the industry who were also attached to the mythology of the character at some point in their illustrious careers.

Ivan Reitman – the director of iconic classics such as Ghostbusters who passed away earlier last month – was also set to direct a film revolving around Batman and his famous sidekick Robin. However, the planning never went past the initial conversations with potential collaborators and the project never saw the light of day.

According to an interview with Bill Murray, the two stars who were considered for the major roles in the potential Reitman film were Murray himself and Eddie Murphy. When Murray asked Murphy about his willingness to participate, there were conflicts right from the start because both of them wanted to play Batman.

“I talked to Eddie Murphy about it, and Eddie wanted to play Batman. That’s as far as that conversation went,” Murray said while explaining why the project was doomed right from the start. “I don’t wanna be the Boy Wonder to anybody. Maybe much earlier when I was a boy. But it was too late for that by the ‘80s. Also, I couldn’t do the outfit.”

The actor even admitted that there was a huge clash of egos between the two icons which is why the production failed to gather the momentum that was required. “Eddie looks good in purple, and I look good in purple. In red and green, I look like one of Santa’s elves. There was just a lot of vanity involved in the production. It wasn’t gonna happen,” Murray declared.

