Ed Sheeran chose to hang out with Jedward over Paul McCartney









Ed Sheeran has revealed he made an interesting choice when presented the chance to converse with a musical act that changed the course of cultural history and delivered the world into a new progressive era… or Paul McCartney.

Speaking on the Off Menu podcast with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, the ‘Galway Girl’ singer revealed that he actually goes way back with Jedward (John and Edward Grimes) having met the spikey-haired duo at the start of his career.

Apparently, they had so much of an impact on him that he considered the stage name of Redward. “When I was like 16, 17 or maybe it was 18, I considered changing it to Redward, and then Jedward came on X Factor and I was like I’m so happy I didn’t,” he joked.

Shortly after his career rose to prominence, he crossed paths with the Irish brothers while touring in Vancouver. Sheeran invited them back to his hotel room but promptly had to turf them out when they incessantly began showing him signed Justin Timberlake CDs.

However, despite having to turf the brothers out of his room to get some sleep, he was endeared to them enough to pass up on the chance to chat with Paul McCartney. “I did a Beatles event and Paul McCartney was at it and I was meant to hang with him afterwards, but I said no to go hang with Jedward. They’re really sweet,” he said.

He concluded: “Jedward have become friends of mine and I love Jedward.” Sheeran even added that they painted his daughter a picture that takes pride of place in her playroom.

Whether ‘Macca’ is aware he passed up on is anyone’s guess, but what is certain is that he undoubtedly couldn’t give one single ‘Hey Jude’ about the whole thing.