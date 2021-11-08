Ed Sheeran cameos in new Netflix film 'Red Notice'









Ed Sheeran has made multiple cameos in various projects over the course of his career, ranging from massive shows like Game of Thrones as well as highly anticipated films like Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. However, the reaction hasn’t always been that great and he received severe backlash from fans for his artificial appearance in Game of Thrones.

Sheeran said: “I feel like I pissed off a lot of people by being in that, but anytime I meet someone that is like, ‘oh you cameod on that show,’ I’m like, ‘What would you say?’ Everyone would say yes. I was a fan of the show; they asked me to be in it. I didn’t expect there to be that much backlash but I am definitely more careful when I am offered cameos now.”

His latest cameo comes in the new Netflix show Red Notice, featuring the starring trio of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Sheeran said that he did it because he knew the director Rawson Marshall Thurber: “He listed the three wonderful people who are in the movie. I said, ‘It’d be great to film a scene with them! I turned up and they’d already shot their bits.”

Thurber has collaborated with Johnson on multiple projects and has always maintained that he has enormous respect for the incredibly famous star. The director said: “Working with Dwayne, who is the biggest movie star in the world, the bar is very high. Every time, I’m trying to show him something he hasn’t done before.”

The filmmaker also insisted that a major part of the film’s efficient charm is the fantastic combination of Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. “They have incredible chemistry together both on set and off,” said Thurber. “When the cameras aren’t rolling, they’re yukking it up just as much as they are when we put them in front of the camera.”

Red Notice has been described as an action-comedy featuring the antics of a top FBI profiler and two professional criminals. It is set for a Netflix release this week.

Check out the new trailer for Red Notice below.