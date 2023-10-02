Easy Life set to be sued over naming rights by airline corporation Easy Jet









Leicestershire indie band Easy Life have revealed that they are currently facing a lawsuit over naming rights by the airline giants Easy Jet.

In a statement on Twitter, the band announced: “Okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve not choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in. As some of you have already discovered, we are being sued.”

Their message continued: “Easy Jet are suing us fir being called Easy Life. They’re forcing us to change our name or take up a legal battle which we could never afford. We’ve worked hard to establish our brand and I’m certain in no way have we affected their business,” the band who formed in 2017 wrote.

Adding: “Although we find the whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. I don’t really know what else to say, will keep you updated.”

Before jokingly concluding: “For those of you that bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to Tenerife, I apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support.”

However, research confirms that the subject is not a joke and legal action has been revealed in a case filing that states the claimant as easyGroup Limited. As of yet, Easy Jet have not yet publicly commented on the matter.

The band have cited finances as the problem with tackling the lawsuit. The problem of raising funds in the music industry is also something that they voiced when we recently interview them. “Brexit really messed around our Europe tour. As with America, there were just a lot of costs you don’t anticipate all at once. With Europe, you see bands everywhere struggling to tour after Brexit because it is a logistical nightmare,” they told us.

Adding: ”There’s so much red tape. We were one of the first bands to tour Europe after Brexit went through, and it was so stressful, and so much extra work was involved. We couldn’t sell merchandise or do a lot of standard things that you take for granted on a tour that would bring in a tiny bit of income to make it feasible. Props to all the bands still doing it because I can tell you now, they’re not making any money.”