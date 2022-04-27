Earth, Wind & Fire saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk has died









Earth, Wind & Fire’s long-term saxophonist and bandmember Andrew Woolfolk has died at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed by the late star’s former bandmate Philip Bailey who announced his passing in an Instagram post stating that he had been living with a serious illness in recent years.

Bailey wrote: “I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living.”

Bailey continued: “Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling. Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

Having joined the iconic band in 1972, Woolfolk quickly helped to define the sound of the group and his upbeat horn section air would remain a central tenet of the band’s sound even after he left the band in 1993.

His work soars on tracks like ‘September’ and ‘Boogie Wonderland’ as he breathed air into the emerging disco sound of the band. This pioneering spirit led to the Woolfolk being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the band in 2000.

Aside from Earth, Wind & Fire, Woolfolk also worked with the likes of Phil Collins, Level 42 and a string of other acts as he worked as an esteemed session and touring musician.

You can check out perhaps his most iconic performance below.

