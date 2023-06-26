Early Megadeth drummer Lee Rauch dead at 58









Lee Rauch, a one-time drummer of thrash metal legends Megadeth, has passed away at the age of 58. Rauch had played on the band’s early demo and died last Friday (June 23rd).

Chris Rauch, the drummer’s brother, announced the passing of the musician on Facebook, although he did not confirm a reason for his death. The online post read, “Today is a very sad day, we lost my brother William Lee Rauch. Lee was a very strong man of faith so I know he is with God now.”

It continued, “He was an awesome drummer, who helped launch one of the biggest metal names in history by being the first drummer for Megadeth, playing along side Dave Mustaine, Kerry King and David Ellifson. His heart was set on making it big and came very close numerous times.”

Rauch had joined the band in 1984 and played on the demo Last Rites, a three-track work featuring Dave Mustaine, bassist David Ellefson, and Slayer guitarist Kerry King.

Eventually, he was replaced by Gar Samuelson, who played with the band until 1987. Following his departure, Rauch played in the band Dark Angel, before joining Wargod. He also played drums in his local church band.

Megadeth singer Mustaine had previously discussed Rauch in a 2004 interview. “He wasn’t necessarily an original [Megadeth] drummer,” Mustaine said (via Blabbermouth). “He was a guy that we really liked, and then one day sitting on the steps of Billy Cordero’s house, when David Ellefson and I were squatting…we just kind of met this kid, went to his house and filtrated his bedroom and never left for a couple months.”

Mustaine added, “Lee was telling us how he had given his soul to Satan, and I know enough about black magic that if you really do the actual act of giving your soul to Satan, you have to have sex with Satan to consecrate the deal. You had to have sex and have a Satanic priest take the embodiment of Satan on so he can sodomize you. And I asked him, ‘So, who was the priest?’ And he said, ‘My priest was a guy named David.’ I was like…’ I’m out of here!'”

