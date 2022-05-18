Eagles Of Death Metal testify at Paris terror trial









Seven years after the tragedy, two members of Eagles of Death Metal – whose concert at the Bataclan theatre was targeted by terrorist gunmen – have given testimony in a civic trial concerning the November 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Guitarist Eden Galindo and frontman Jesse Hughes recently appeared in court in Paris. Both described how the attack had traumatised them as survivors. According to The Guardian, Hughes became aware the venue was under attack while the band were playing ‘Kiss The Devil’.

Addressing the court, Hughes said that he “knew death was upon us” as soon as the gunmen opened fire, leaving 90 audience members dead. “Being from a desert community in California, I know the sound of gunshots,” he said.

“We were thinking that it was going to stop but it just kept coming,” Galindo told the court. “After a while they reloaded and a technician told us, ‘next time they stop, we run’.” The band managed to escape through a side door but their tour manager was killed.

As well as expressing his grief over the loss of life at the concert, Galindo also told the court he’s been permanently affected by the incident. “I live a different life,” he said. “I’ll never be the same.” Hughes concluded his testimony by saying that “the perpetrators tried to leave a legacy of terror”, but that ultimately “you can’t kill rock and roll”.

Following the Bataclan attack, there was an outpouring of support for the victims. However, the tragedy also became the subject of controversy when Hughes gave an interview on Fox News in which he defended the right to bear arms in America. “Did your French gun control stop a single fucking person from dying at the Bataclan?” he said at the time. “If anyone can answer yes, I’d like to hear it.”