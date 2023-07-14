Eagles’ Joe Walsh says AI “can’t destroy a hotel room”









Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has revealed he doesn’t fear the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry because it’s incapable of causing damage to hotel rooms, unlike rockstars.

“It’s computers, it has nothing to do with music,” Walsh remarked at a red carpet event during a conversation with The Associated Press. He added: “It can’t destroy a hotel room, it can’t throw a TV off the fifth floor into the pool and get it right in the middle. When AI knows how to destroy a hotel room, I’ll pay attention to it.”

Walsh’s comments arrive after UK Music, a prominent organisation representing the collective interests of the production side of the country’s commercial music industry, published a letter asking parliament to address the various concerns about the use of AI in music.

“It is not acceptable for creators’ work or their identity to be used by AI developers without their consent,” reads the letter. “Taking other people’s work without their permission contravenes basic principles of property rights, undermining both creator incomes and the economic model that has enabled the UK to build a world-leading music industry.”

It adds: “It’s vital that we do not allow some AI firms to crush the human creativity that is the beating heart and soul of our world-leading music industry.”

Elsewhere, the message from UK Music says that “without original content to ingest, it would not be possible to produce AI-generated content. So, it is absolutely critical we develop AI technologies in a way that enhances and enables human artistry rather than eroding it.”

Watch Walsh explain his thoughts on AI below.