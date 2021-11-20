Listen to the isolated guitars of the Eagles song 'Hotel California'









Depending on your musical leaning, The Eagles song ‘Hotel California’ will either be a masterpiece or a throwaway piece of soft-rock garbage. Naturally, we’re only really talking to the former set here as we take a listen back to the legendary song through the magnetic isolated guitars of Don Felder and Joe Walsh, arguably the band’s finest moment.

The song has remained an integral part of every classic rock radio station since its release in 1977. Becoming a chart-topping success and leading the titular album, the single is regarded as one of the best of its class. Wildly interpreted at every turn, the song’s true origins are rooted in the fabric of American culture. With that in mind, it seems pertinent that we pay close attention to the electric guitar, arguably the most American of the rock instruments.

Speaking in 2013 about the song, singer Don Henley noted: “On just about every album we made, there was some kind of commentary on the music business and American culture in general. The hotel itself could be taken as a metaphor not only for the myth-making of Southern California but for the myth-making that is the American Dream because it is a fine line between the American Dream and the American nightmare.”

Though Henley and Glenn Frey took on the song’s lyrics, Don Felder handled the music. About the song’s lyrics, Felder said in 2008: “Don Henley and Glenn wrote most of the words. All of us kind of drove into L.A. at night. Nobody was from California, and if you drive into L.A. at night… you can just see this glow on the horizon of lights, and the images that start running through your head of Hollywood and all the dreams that you have, and so it was kind of about that… what we started writing the song about.”

“Every once in a while, it seems like the cosmos part and something great plops into your lap,” Felder told Guitar World at a later date. “That’s how it was with ‘Hotel California.’ I had just leased this beach house in Malibu and was sitting in the living room with all the doors wide open on a spectacular July day, probably in ’75. I was soaking wet in a bathing suit, sitting on the couch, thinking the world is a wonderful place to be and tinkling around with this acoustic 12-string when those ‘Hotel California’ chords just oozed out.”

What oozed out was some of the finest notes both Felder and Joe Walsh ever performed. Their standout solo ring sin around the four-minute mark and showcases the impeccable talent of both the Eagles’ axmen.

Listen below to the isolated guitars of Eagles song ‘Hotel California’.