Dyson announces new air-purifying headphones









Dyson has announced the launch of a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that come attached with an air-purifying mouth visor. The purified air was produced via a compressor in every earcup, allowing air through the dual-air filters, and two streams of purified air travel to the wearer’s nose and mouth. The over-ear Bluetooth headphones are said to come attached with a mask-like contraption, providing the user with purified air to the mouth and nose.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go,” chief engineer Jake Dyson wrote in a statement. “In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport.”

He continued: “The ‘Dyson Zone’ purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps.” The project has been in development for more than half a decade but is finally set for release to the public at large.

The project was developed in response to the rise of global pollution, and this device aims to combat this unfortunate reality Dyson has decreed needs fighting against. Dyson is best known for their vacuum cleaners but have made the decision to enter into the “wearable” market, creating their own form of noise-cancelling headphones.

The news comes out at a time when celebrities are advocating for a change of pace to the rhythms that the world currently undergoes. Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo is another proponent of environmental change, feeling that there is more to be done in the world in order to ensure its safety.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid actor Robert Redford is a trustee with the Natural Resources Defense Council, and has written a number of environmental activism blogs for Huffington Post, in the hope of protecting people from pollution, and advising readers on how to live a more holistic life. The Police bassist Sting has been an advocate for the rainforests since the 1980s and has cautioned Britain to the effects of deforestation.