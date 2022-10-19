Dwayne Johnson is "very confident" despite 'Black Adam' backlash









Dwayne Johnson has emerged as one of the most successful actors in Hollywood after rising to the very top in the world of entertainment wrestling. Recently, Johnson became part of the DC Universe with the latest superhero film Black Adam.

In a New York Times interview, the actor said: “It’s a unique time in the superhero genre, where there’s the introduction of fresh blood and new characters on both sides of the aisle — at Marvel and certainly at DC. And the launching of Black Adam is converging with a time where they are also bringing in new leadership at Warner Bros., and new leadership on the DC side is soon to be coming in.”

The film stars Johnson as the eponymous antihero from an ancient city who becomes a volatile anachronism when he finds himself in the modern world. Although Black Adam has been criticised for being “repetitive” and “anti-entertaining”, Johnson has expressed his confidence in the trajectory of DC films.

Johnson commented: “I feel very confident about the direction of the DC universe. It is going to require real strategy and real leadership. And that requires us not to look at Marvel’s success and say, let’s follow that blueprint. That’s Marvel. I’m very happy for them. We don’t want to be Marvel, in my opinion. We want to be DC, and we want to do it our way.”

He added: “I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.