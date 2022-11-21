Duran Duran announce 2023 headline tour of UK and Ireland









Duran Duran have announced that they will tour the UK and Ireland next year under the name of the Future Past tour. The iconic new wave outfit will play five highly-anticipated headline shows beginning with Manchester on April 29th and finishing in Dublin on May 7th via London, Leeds and Birmingham.

The band’s singer, Simon Le Bon, said of the announcement, “2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran – mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. In July, we celebrated our years together at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time Festival. Next Spring, we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party.”

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” Le Bon added. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

Duran Duran had also recently announced a new documentary concert film entitled A Hollywood High. The film will focus on the band playing from atop a roof in Los Angeles and will feature interviews and archived footage explaining their love and relationship with the city of Los Angeles.

The film, directed by Vincent Adam Paul, Gavin Elder and George Scott, is out in cinemas now and will later be released on the streaming platform Veeps on December 18th – although it will only be available to watch until January 2nd. Check out the list of Duran Duran 2023 tour dates below.

Duran Duran Future Past headline tour dates 2023:

April 29th – The AO Arena, Manchester

May 1st – The O2, London

May 4th – First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 5th – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 7th – 3Arena, Dublin