Duolingo appears to be working on a music app









The language teaching company Duolingo is said to be working on a new app featuring music. The Pittsburgh-based tech group have started putting together a small team to work on the music end of their work and are hiring a new learning scientist.

According to a job advert on the Duolingo career page, they are seeing an “expert in music education who combines both theoretical knowledge of relevant learning science research and hands-on teaching experience.” In addition to the learning scientist, Duolingo are also after a freelance music composition and curricular consultant.

However, it looks like applications for the latter job have now closed. The job description for the learning scientist claims that the new employee will join a “small cross-functional team”, and their responsibility will be to make sure the new app is “well-grounded in learning science and keep learners motivated.”

“We hope you are motivated by this type of environment and excited to help us deliver the very best in music education,” Duolingo write. As of yet, there are no details on what the music app will be or how new users might go about learning from it. Duolingo currently have over 500 million users, who mostly use it to learn new languages.