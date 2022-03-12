‘Dune’ writer is planning a third film in the franchise









Before Dune came out, many were apprehensive about Denis Villeneuve’s ability to conduct a competent adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1985 epic. However, most of those doubts faded away when audiences got the chance to witness the spectacular cinematic vision of Villeneuve when Dune finally hit the theatres in the second half of 2021.

Due to the success of Dune, Villeneuve announced that he had already started working on a sequel which would delve deeper into the fantastic universe constructed by Herbert. Some critics had also complained about the emptiness of the first film’s narrative so it makes sense why Villeneuve wants to engage in a more thorough project.

In a new interview, Dune writer Jon Spaihts revealed that the filming for the second part of Dune is set to begin sometime later this year and a television series spin-off is also currently in the works. According to Spaihts, the writer was initially assigned to develop the concepts of the TV production but had to take a step back to focus on the sequel.

Spaihts said: “I ended up getting moved off of it to work, not just on Dune: Part 2, but to investigate other cinematic prospects in the Dune universe, which we are still talking about and which, again, I’m not allowed to say very much about. But it is a very rich world in which to play, and I think it is ripe with opportunities for storytelling in every direction.”

When asked about whether a trilogy is in the cards, the writer responded: “I think that’s right. There are a few tantalising strands that lead into the future and suggest that we might not be done in this universe, despite the fact that the ending of Dune as a novel, which will be the ending of the second film, is a very satisfying conclusion.”

Watch the trailer for Dune below.