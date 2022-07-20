'Dune: Part Two' has finally started filming with new cast









When it was first announced, many were sceptical about Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune because pioneers like David Lynch had tried and failed to translate the genius of Frank Herbert. However, Villeneuve proved everyone wrong by creating a grand cinematic spectacle which became one of the highlights of 2021.

In order to build on the success of Dune, Villeneuve has been planning to make further additions which will help him explore the nuanced universe created by Herbert. While most details aren’t clear at this point, Dune: Part Two has been scheduled for a release in 2023 and reports indicate that the production process is finally underway.

Villeneuve spoke about his vision for the sequel in an interview where he claimed that the next film was going to be grander: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

Fans were expecting Zendaya to have a bigger role in the first part but Villeneuve has promised to rectify that, claiming the second film will focus on her journey as well: “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part.”

Villeneuve added: “We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.” The filming has begun with new cast members joining the production as well, including Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken among others.

