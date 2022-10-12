‘Dune: Part Two’ will arrive in cinemas two weeks early in November 2023









Shortly after Disney announced that they were pushing back the release date of the Marvel Studios film Blade, Warner Bros said that the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series, Dune: Part Two, will now open in cinemas on Blade’s previously scheduled release date, November 3rd, instead of November 17th.

Legendary Pictures are teaming up with Warner Bros in a Dune sequel starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem. Producers are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya LaPointe.

The second film in the series will take on the second half of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel Dune, originally released in 1965. It follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with the Fremen people to rid the barren desert planet Arrakis from the House Harkonnen.

In this instalment, several new characters will enter the fray, including Emperor Shaddam IV (Walken), the ruler responsible for sending House Atreides to Arrakis in the first place, Princess Irulan (played by Pugh) and Feyd-Rautha (Butler), the nephew of the villain played by Stellan Skarsgard in the first film.

One of the most iconic parts of Dune (both the novel and the film) is the sandworms that plague the desert planet. Discussing his love for the sandworm, Denis Villeneuve said, “We had the idea that it would be a bit like a whale: It would need some kind of filter system to be able to capture nutrients in the sand — this idea of the baleen. I feel deeply in love”.

Adding: “It’s an anatomic detail that’s very grounded in the world and in the ecosystem. It also allowed me to create this idea that when you look into a worm’s mouth, it looks like an eye. It has this feeling of the presence of a god”.