Duncan Raban: A pint of Guinness with The Rolling Stones









Returning readers might recall a couple of articles I wrote earlier this year following an insightful chat with Brighton-based photographer Duncan Raban. The inspiring and warm-hearted shutterbug has led a career like no other: setting out as a sports photographer in the 1970s, Raban captured shots of the Brazilian football hero Pelé in the US before shooting stars of the entertainment industry over the ’80s and ’90s.

In recent years, Raban has devoted much of his time to a “kindness crusade”. His immensely popular social media movement, ‘Just Say Hello’, has gained traction over the past few years and sees the photographer greeting strangers and documenting their intriguing life stories. You can see some of Raban’s work on this positively infectious project here.

Today, we roll back three decades to September 1993 and into the heart of Ireland to explore one of Raban’s most memorable meet-and-greets. It all began when Raban sneaked his camera into Live Aid in 1985 to take some rather iconic shots of Freddie Mercury. The incredible photographs from the monumental charity concert were used in several leading publications shortly after and attracted the attention of a representative for the Stones in the early 1990s.

Following a brief period of discourse, Raban was asked if he’d like to travel to Ireland for just a few hours to photograph The Rolling Stones, who were busy recording Voodoo Lounge at Wood’s home in Kildare. With flights arranged by the band’s publicist, Raban soon found himself in a studio, sat opposite Keith Richards, nattering like they had been pals for years. “Keith was so charming,” Raban recalled.

The initial plan was for Raban to capture shots of the Stones – then comprising Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts – in the studio, but after a few pints there, the Wood’s very own traditional Irish pub seemed a rather good idea to all involved; Raban noted the unexpected absence of any security guards, managers or publicists.

As seen in the collection below, Raban captured photographs of the Stones in the studio, pub and garden, joined in some shots by Wood’s Great Dane, Chanel. Raban recalls Wood’s touching adoration for the dog, a stray whom he had rescued several years before.

When Raban left for this short trip, he never imagined such an intimate interaction with the stars. The collection of shots below presents one of the world’s most iconic rock bands looking more relaxed than ever in the heart of Ireland, in the company of a unique photographer and several pints of Guinness.

When I first met Raban in a Brighton café, he admitted favouring the more traditional, tactile journalistic experience. Whenever possible, he buys physical magazines and newspapers to avoid racking up too much screen time, especially while out in public, where he would much rather interact with his fellow Brightonians.

Consequently, Raban likes creating handmade photojournals to document and share his most memorable career experiences. Below are some shots from Raban’s handwritten log.

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)

(Credits: Duncan Raban)