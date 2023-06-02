‘Duck Amuck’: when Chuck Jones destroyed the fourth wall









While it is popularly associated with postmodernism, many artists throughout history have experimented with metafictional constructs to generate unique forms of artistic expression. Ranging from Jean-Luc Godard and Federico Fellini to Charlie Kaufman and Abbas Kiarostami, some of the world’s greatest pioneers have pushed the boundaries of cinema through meta-explorations that confronted the medium. One such example is Chuck Jones’ incredible Duck Amuck, one of the greatest additions to the Looney Tunes universe.

Often regarded as one of the most important cartoons ever made in the history of American animation, Duck Amuck is a work of pure genius. Written by Michael Maltese, it features Daffy Duck at the mercy of the animator. Although he seems determined to continue the narrative and sustain the illusions of cinematic storytelling, his perceptions of the world are constantly undermined by an unseen, omnipotent white-gloved animator.

During a conversation with NPR, Jones was asked about his choice to select Daffy Duck as the central figure of this complex project. He answered: “I did Duck Amuck first, then I did one called Rabbit Rampage, and he also had the same problem. And he’s – the person in this case turned out to be Elmer Fudd that was moving him around. But it didn’t work because that’s not the kind of person that Bugs is. Bugs is a comic hero, you see, as compared with a comic wimp, which would go back to all the great comedians, starting with Chaplin and Buster Keaton and all the rest of them. They were – they’re all kind of semi-losers, aren’t they? They’re more like us.”

Jones added: “And – but I always liked Daffy because he would continue beyond where I would stop, simply because I’d be afraid of what the community would think of me. Daffy continues. So when I’ve been – when I was working with him, all I had to do is reach down inside of me and bring the Daffy up to the surface and spread it out and take a look at it and see what would I do if I were – if I had Daffy Duck’s courage.”

Duck Amuck is nothing short of a masterpiece, delving into the layered subject of art’s relationship with truth. It’s an allegory about freedom, seen through the eyes of a character who sets out to achieve an impossible task: to rebel against the tyranny of his creator. Incorporating existentialist themes to analyse the frameworks that govern our own existence, Daffy Duck’s hilarious plight is a true nightmare that simultaneously terrifies us and makes us laugh.

Not only is Jones’ 1953 gem crucial to understand the traditions of metafiction in both animation as well as film and television in general, but it’s also an important historical moment when he completely obliterates the fourth wall. The fundamental conflict between the character and the creator has been explored in many essential works of fiction, but never with such delightful irreverence as in Duck Amuck. Of course, it only made matters worse for Daffy when his creator turned out to be none other than Bugs Bunny.

Watch the film below.