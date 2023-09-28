Dua Lipa stars in new trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’









The first trailer for Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn, has now arrived, which sees Henry Cavill take on a mysterious spy role alongside the likes of John Cena, Dua Lipa and Samuel L. Jackson.

A cat-based teaser was released early in the week, and the full trailer now confirms more about the plot. Bryce Dallas Howard will play the lead role of spy fiction author Elly Conway in the film directed by the Kingsman filmmaker.

Elly is an introverted best-selling author who’s content with spending her time at home with her cat, but when the stories of her books are mirrored in real life, her normal life is thrown into disarray.

She then teams up with Sam Rockwell’s spy character Aiden, in order to make herself safe from the killers who are trying to track her down. Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston and Ariana DeBose also star.

The film will be released in cinemas across the world on February 2nd 2024 and will move to Apple TV+ streaming at some point after that theatrical run. The project was first announced back in 2021.

Matthew Vaughn had read the yet-to-be-published novel by the real-life Elly Conway, calling it “the most compelling spy thriller I’ve ever read,” adding, “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Check out the trailer below.