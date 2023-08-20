The drummers who inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith









As the rhythmic backbone of Red Hot Chili Peppers for over three decades, Chad Smith has pursued perfection by emulating some of his biggest drumming heroes and even entered a deadly drum-off with his famous Doppelgänger, Will Ferrell. Although he joined the Chili’s six years into their existence, Smith is as intrinsic to the band’s DNA as founding members Anthony Kiedis and Flea.

In a past interview with Rhythm, Smith struggled to name just one musician when tasked with naming the “greatest drummer in the world”. Despite his awkward interview with an aggressive Ginger Baker in 2014, the late Cream legend remains one of Smith’s all-time idols. Joining Baker in Smith’s percussive hall of fame are Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham, Mitch Mitchell, Ringo Starr, John Densmore of The Doors, Rush’s Neil Peart, and Buddy Rich.

In 2015, Starr was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. In celebration, the Rock Hall invited several esteemed drummers to play on Starr’s kit and share a few words in tribute to the former Beatles beat-keeper.

“He would lead with his left hand, which most right-handed drummers, when you go around the drums, you lead with your right hand, and there is a different sound to it, a different feel to it,” Smith said of what he learned from Starr’s unique style.

Continuing during his interview with Rhythm, Smith explained that he taught himself by taking cues from legendary rock drummers. “Oh, I steal loads of stuff,” he admitted. “So go ahead and steal from me if there’s anything I do that you like. Everyone has their own personality that comes through on the drums. So it’s never going to sound exactly like me when you play it anyway.”

Later in the conversation, Smith continued to discuss the musicians who continue to inspire him. “I’d love to have had the chance to chat with Jimi Hendrix,” Smith said. “He is the coolest musician of all time if you ask me. And then I’d like to have gone out and partied with Keith Moon and played drums with John Bonham, probably have partied with him too, actually.”

Smith returned to this point in 2014 when tackling fan questions for a feature with Rolling Stone. One fan asked which drummer he’d like to jam with most out of John Bonham, Keith Moon or Neil Peart.

“I would like to take a lesson from Neil Peart. I would like to jam with Bonham and party with Keith Moon,” Smith said before creating a game of his own. “If we were playing ‘fuck, marry, kill,’ then it would be I’d probably marry Neil. [Sighs] Ah, I couldn’t fuck or kill either of those guys. Plus, they’re both dead. That’s not fair.”

Watch Chad Smith pay tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart below.