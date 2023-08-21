Drug dealer who sold fatal heroin to Michael K. Williams sentenced to ten years in prison









A New York drug dealer who sold Michael K. Williams a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

Irvin Cartagena, 40, of Puerto Rico, had pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to distribute drugs. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that Cartagena had been sentenced to ten years plus five years of supervised release for “conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue.”

Prosecuting US Attorney Damian Williams said: “Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena,” he added, “although their product had already claimed one life, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell potentially lethal fentanyl-laced heroin. This Office will tenaciously continue our enforcement efforts against unscrupulous drug dealers who distribute poison and exacerbate the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic.”

US District Judge Ronnie Abrams handed Cartagena the sentence and said: “I’m hopeful that with treatment… it will help you move forward on a more productive and law-abiding path.” Although prosecutors had requested a minimum sentence of 12 years, Abrams opted for less, concluding that the “sentence, while severe, is sufficient but not greater than necessary.”

Before sentencing, Cartagena shared a statement: “I am very sorry for my actions. When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life.”

Williams was best known for portraying Omar Little for five seasons on HBO’s The Wire. Williams also starred in films and other TV series, such as Boardwalk Empire.

The late actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6th, 2021. Cartagena was later arrested in February 2022.