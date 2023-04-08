Drug dealer who sold Michael K. Williams fatal heroin pleads guilty









A man has pleaded guilty to supplying The Wire star Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, which resulted in his death in September 2021.

39-year-old Irvin Cartagena, also known as ‘Green Eyes’, sold the narcotic “in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy”, lawyer Damien Williams told a federal courtroom in Manhattan (via BBC News)

“On or about September 5, 2021, members of the drug trafficking organisation sold Michael K Williams heroin, which was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue, with Cartagena executing the hand-to-hand transaction,” legal documents state.

Despite being aware of Williams’ death due to their product, Cartagena and his associates “continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amidst residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan”, the court was also told.

Cartagena has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess, with the intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin. As part of the guilty plea, he signed a document stating that his actions “resulted in the death of Michael K. Williams”.

Cartagena is set to be sentenced on August 18th, where he will face a minimum of five years in prison, with a possible maximum of 40. In total, four men have been charged over Williams’ death. Another defendant pleaded guilty on Tuesday (April 5th).

As well as starring in HBO's The Wire, Michael K. Williams was known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire, Lovecraft Country and 12 Years a Slave.