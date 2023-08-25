Drew Barrymore fan arrested after going “door to door” looking for her house









A Drew Barrymore fan was arrested in Long Island on Thursday after telling local residents that he was looking for the actor and talk show host’s home.

Confirming the news to Variety, Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan explained that the fan was arrested after “going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence”. The man has been identified as Chad Busto and will be brought to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arrest processing, according to the Chief.

It has been revealed that Busto was also “temporarily detained” in Southampton on Wednesday afternoon. Prior to his latest detention, Lieutenant Todd Spencer told the same publication that the stalker had been released as the police continued their investigation.

The latest news involving Drew Barrymore and a fan comes only days after a man introduced himself as Chad Michael Busto when he interrupted an event at 92NY in New York City on Monday night. The man approached Barrymore, who was interviewing the actor and musician Reneé Rapp about her new album, Snow Angel, on stage. He shouted Barrymore’s name, and she responded surprisedly, “Oh my God, yes? Hi!”

“I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am,” he said. “I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.” Quickly, the venue security intervened, surrounding the man as Rapp escorted Barrymore offstage.

Later, Barrymore and Rapp returned to resume their conversation. Barrymore nor her representatives have commented on either matter so far.

Watch a video of the New York incident with Busto below.

See more A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023