Drew Barrymore drops out of MTV Movie Awards amid writers strike









Three days before the MTV Movie Awards were set to air, Drew Barrymore announced that she is dropping out of the production due to solidarity with the writers. The recent strike began this past week when writers were not being compensated fairly at the Writers Guild of America.

When asked about dropping out of the show, Barrymore publicly sided with the writers on the production, saying: “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait”.

Barrymore was originally scheduled to host the show this Saturday. While Barrymore did thank MTV for their work on the awards show, she went on to say that she will be watching the ceremony from home and hopes to return in some capacity next year.

When talking about the actual ceremony, the executive producer behind the awards show did make mention that some awards are now up in the air in light of the strike, explaining to Variety: “We still have the award sequences, although those are the elements that are very unpredictable — because clearly we don’t know which talent will feel comfortable. A lot of them won’t”.