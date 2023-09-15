Drew Barrymore apologises to the WGA for continuing her talk show









After receiving backlash for continuing her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, despite ongoing strikes, actor Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to apologise and explain her decision.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) began striking on Tuesday, May 2nd, while the SAG-AFTRA strike began on Friday, July 14th. Actors and writers have shared their concerns over the increasing use of artificial intelligence and streaming residuals, amongst other issues. The strike marks the first joint walkout since 1960.

Barrymore has been criticised for crossing the picket line after her daytime talk show resumed on Monday, September 11th. In response to the criticism, the actor shared a video on Instagram in which she declared, “I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with.”

She continued to explain her decision, stating, “There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone. It’s not who I am. I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them.”

Barrymore apologised to writers and unions before stating, “We aren’t going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people’s jobs on the line.”

The WGA recently criticised Barrymore’s choice to return to the show. On Twitter, WGA East noted that the show is a “WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on The Drew Barrymore Show is in violation of WGA strike rules.”

Barrymore was also dropped from this year’s National Book Awards, a ceremony she was supposed to present.

Watch Drew Barrymore’s full response below.

