Dress worn by Amy Winehouse during her final performance sells for £180,000









The dress worn by Amy Winehouse during her final stage performance has sold for over $243,000 (£180,000) at an auction of items from her estate.

The iconic singer-songwriter wore the halter mini-dress during a performance in Belgrade in June 2011, just a month before her death at the age of 27. It reportedly sold for around 16 times its original price at the Julien’s Auctions sale in Los Angeles.

The dress was just one of over 800 items that were up for auction at Julien’s, which raised over $4million (£3million) in total. Other items included the red leather love heart Moschino bag that Winehouse wore to the 2007 Brit Awards the year she was named Best British Female Solo Artist and won Best British Album for her 2006 LP Back To Black.

While one auctioneer bought the Moschino bag for $204,800 (£152,000), 13 times the pre-auction estimate, another bought Winehouse’s gold-flame Dolce & Gabbana dress for $150,000 (£111,000), 30 times its estimated price.

Elsewhere in the auction, a Temperley London tan-and-black jumpsuit that Winehouse wore during a performance celebrating Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday was purchased for over $121,000 (£90,000) while some battered pairs of pink ballet slippers fetched $12,500 and $19,200 (£9,000-£14,000) respectively.

But the auction was by no means restricted to clothing. A metal street sign reading “Camden Square” that was inscribed with handwritten tributes to the late Winehouse following her death in 2011 sold for $19,200 (£14,232). The proceeds from sales such as these will all go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation, an organisation founded by the singer’s parents to help young people struggling with addiction.

It has been reported that a number of the items sold at the auction will be shown at the upcoming Amy: Beyond The Stage exhibition at the Design Museum in London from November 26th. From there, they will be returned to the winning bidders.