Dream Wife release new single ‘Who Do You Wanna Be?’ 

London-based indie punk rock trio Dream Wife have shared the fourth single ahead of their third album Social Lubrication, out on June 9th via Lucky Number.

‘Who Do You Wanna Be?’ is a criticism of faux-activism. The band stated that it is “about running on the capitalist treadmill and falling face first on the pavement. Hollow slogans, social media activism without action, leftist infighting, monetising feminism, ‘girl boss’, all soul-crushing nonsense”.

Dream Wife added: “Capitalism consumes everything. We should tear down the unreachable anxiety-filled idea of perfectionism and move from hyper-individualised narrative to collective action to create hopeful, rebellious, collective systems of care.”

The politically charged single is accompanied by a music video which sees the band perform the track in an abandoned leisure centre pool in East London.

Speaking about the upcoming album, the band described the release as “hyper lusty rock and roll with a political punch, exploring the alchemy of attraction, the lust for life, embracing community and calling out the patriarchy. With a healthy dose of playfulness and fun thrown in.”

Social Lubrication is available for pre-order now and the band will embark upon a series of live instore dates in the UK surrounding its release.