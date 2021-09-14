Drake album 'Certified Lover Boy' matches The Beatles' 1964 US chart record







Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has seen the rapper break several Billboard chart records and even match a historic feat that The Beatles set in 1964.

The Canadian’s sixth album has been the talk of the musical world since its release on September 3rd, and it has been one of the most one-sided weeks since records began 63 years ago. Drake is now the only other act apart from The Beatles to have the top five tracks in the chart.

The Fab Four achieved the feat some 57-years-ago, and no other artist has managed to do it since — until Drake came along, that is. Furthermore, the rapper has also become the first artist to have nine tracks in the top ten. The only song which hasn’t made the cut is his song ‘Stay’ by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi.

Currently at number one is his effort ‘Way 2 Sexy’, a track featuring Future and Young Thug, which is staggeringly Drizzy’s ninth chart-topping single. Remarkably, there are 21 songs in total on the Billboard Hot 100 from Certified Lover Boy.

Unsurprisingly, the album itself debuted is at the top of the Billboard 200 chart after shifting the equivalent of 613,000 album units. A figure which according to MRC Data is the most significant weekly sum for an album in over a year.

