Drag performer Jinkx Monsoon cast in new season of ‘Doctor Who’









After winning the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jinkx Monsoon has been added to the cast of the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

When speaking about the cast selection, showrunner Russel T Davies made mention of Monsoon having a major impact on the show, telling Variety, “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and ‘Doctor Who’ will never be the same again”.

Aside from her work on the BBC program, Monsoon has also been working on Broadway for the past few months, playing “Mama” Morton in Chicago. Monsoon has mentioned being excited to become a part of the show, saying, “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join ‘Doctor Who!’ Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage”.

This new season also marks the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who since its inception in 1963. The show has no set release date but is scheduled to be returning in November of this year.

