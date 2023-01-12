Dorothy Tristan, 'Klute' actor, dies aged 88









Dorothy Tristan, known for her performances in films such as Scarecrow and Klute, passed away on Saturday, January 7th, at the age of 88.

Tristan’s husband, famous director John D. Hancock, recently announced the actor’s death. According to the latest reports, Tristan passed away due to complications caused by a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease which inevitably impacted her personal life as well as her career.

Born in 1942, Tristan started her career as a model before transitioning into the world of on-screen acting. The most significant acting credit in Tristan’s career came in the 1971 film Klute, a neo-noir thriller by Alan J. Pakula, which starred the likes of Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland.

In an interview with Andrew Tallackson, Tristan once opened up about collaborating with her husband: “I entirely trust him. I do whatever he wants, and I also follow my instincts. We think so much alike, particularly when we work on scripts, it all just flows.”

Tristan also worked as a screenwriter, contributing to projects such as Jaws 2. She said: “What I love about writing is that you can do it all by yourself. You enter this kind of dreamlike state, and it’s wonderful. You have the power to create your own world. It’s a great escape.”

