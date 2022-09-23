Doobie Brothers drummer John Hartman has died at 72









Doobie Brothers drummer and founding member, John Hartman, has died. The funk-rock pioneer was 72 years old.

The news of his passing was shared with fans in a social media post. It read: “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us. John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies.”

Continuing: “He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace John.”

Hailing from Falls Church, Virginia, Hartman and his friend Tom Johnston formed the Doobie Brothers in 1970. Hoping to establish a unique rhythmic sound, the band decided to enlist a second drummer, Michael Hossack, the following year.

Thereafter, the Doobie Brothers enjoyed a string of mammoth hits in the 1970s. From ‘Listen to the Music’, ‘What a Fool Believes’ and ‘China Grove’ the band offered up a solid dose of funky fun, and Hartman’s groovy fills were central to this.

He would later depart the band in 1979 for personal reasons before re-joining in 1987 for a five-year reunion with the band. The legendary sticksmith was then inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

