Donnie Darko director David Kelly wants to "expand" the film's universe









The mastermind behind Donnie Darko, the writer and director, Richard Kelly, has teased fans in saying that he would like to return to the film’s universe. The news comes some 20 years after the movie’s original release.

The cult classic famously starred Jake Gyllenhaal in his breakout role. The film follows the story of a troubled high school student, who is prone to sleepwalking and has an imaginary friend, the six-foot rabbit Frank, who warns him that the world is about to end.

Celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary, when speaking to NME, Kelly teased fans by suggesting that plans are in the works for a return to the world of Donnie Darko. “Hopefully we’ll have something to show people soon that will really blow everybody’s minds,” Kelly said. “I hope to expand this universe.” A sequel to the film was actually released in 2009, entitled S. Darko. However, it did not feature Kelly’s involvement and was duly panned by fans and critics alike.

In 2017, Kelly also teased fans by claiming that a new story set in the same universe was maybe in the works. He spoke to ComingSoon about the potential return to Donnie Darko, and said: “Well, I’m probably not allowed to say anything more than there has been an enormous amount of work completed.”

Kelly explained: “I’m hopeful that we might get to explore that world in a very big and exciting way. But we’ll see what happens.”

The original film also stars the late icon, Patrick Swayze, who passed away in 2009 due to cancer complications. He also starred in Dirty Dancing, Ghost and Road House. “Patrick Swayze was such a sweet, kind and generous actor,” Kelly lamented to NME. “The infomercials that you see in the film, we shot those at Patrick’s house – a big beautiful ranch out in Calabasas.”

He recalled: “His wife brought out his real 1980s wardrobe and was like, ‘Patrick, let me put you in this shirt’. The sweetest people, it was an honour to work with him.”

Watch the Donnie Darko trailer below.