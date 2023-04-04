Donald Glover to produce new Malia Obama short film









American actor-musician Donald Glover is set to produce a new short film from former President Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia Obama.

The new project was revealed in a recent profile that Glover did with GQ. The short film will be a part of Glover’s rollout for his new company Gilga, which is described as a “production company/incubator/cultural library” in the profile.

“The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once,” Glover told the magazine. “You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”

“Understanding somebody like Malia’s cachet means something,” adds Fam Udeorji, Glover’s creative partner at Gilga. “But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted—even if it was a slow process. It’s more about diversity of thought than just, like, diversity for optics. You know what I mean?”

The short film comes as Glover recently finished the fourth season of Atlanta. Speaking of the show’s success, Glover claims in the profile, “I didn’t care. Didn’t care by that point. I knew what it was. With season three, I was more hurt than anything. I wanted to know if we could do that yet. And we can’t yet. But maybe Malia will. Maybe Tyler Mitchell will.”

Malia Obama is now following in her parents’ footsteps by entering the world of film. Back in 2018, Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix.

