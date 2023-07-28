Donald Glover to co-write ‘Lando’ series for Disney+









Donald Glover is set to add another feather to his cap as he prepares to co-write the Disney+ series Lando, in which he is already cast to star. This news follows earlier rumours about Glover’s expanded role in the project, with his brother Stephen Glover, a co-contributor to FX’s Atlanta, who will be working alongside him on the script.

Lando, the spin-off focusing on the original trilogy character Lando Calrissian, has been an anticipated Star Wars project for quite some time. Questions around the series’ direction arose when Dear White People filmmaker Justin Simien’s participation became uncertain – the focus shifting towards the Glover siblings indicates that Simien may have left the project.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published an interview with Simien about his involvement with the series. He said, “I am attached, I think, but I don’t really know. The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability.” The reasons for his detachment remain unclear, opening the path for the Glovers.

Lucasfilm approached the Glover brothers to present their own pitch for the series. Glover had previously made a cryptic comment about the progress of the show earlier in the year when he told GQ, “We’re talking about it”.

Glover’s interpretation of the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story was so well-received by fans that a Lando-centred project was officially announced in 2020.

Based on their compelling work with Atlanta, the Glover brothers’ participation may well be the “right way to do it”, as Glover himself had earlier suggested. With both Glovers at the helm, it looks like the Star Wars universe is about to get much more surreal.

