Donald Glover may return as Lando Calrissian in new ‘Star Wars’ series









Actor Donald Glover says that he is being considered for a return to his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars series Lando. Glover had previously portrayed the character in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, although the finer details of the new series remain under wraps.

Glover recently told GQ, “Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. I mean we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say, you know, without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down. I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it.”

He added: “I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be.”

Disney and Lucasfilm are yet to give an update on the Lando series. Back in December 2020, they stated, “The galaxy’s favourite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for Disney+. Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project.”