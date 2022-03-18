Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen explains why Aimee Mann has been dropped from his tour









Aimee Mann was set to be hitting the road with Steely Dan in the coming months as Donal Fagen dusts down the back catalogue to do it again. However, yesterday Mann posted a comic strip on Instagram seemingly stating that she had been dropped.

The classic alternative pop star wrote: “It seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?”

However, Fagen has since explained the reasoning in a recent Rolling Stone interview. “Well, first of all, the idea that I would make any decision based on the gender of a performer is ridiculous. That’s something that would never even occur to me,” he stated.

He then continued: “There was a communication problem on our end. I was misinformed as to how firm the commitment was to any particular opening act. And, although I have the greatest respect for Aimee as a writer and performer, I thought it might not be the best matchup in terms of musical style.”

He then apologised and was happy to take the blame. “I can’t pass the buck,” he said. “I’ll take the blame for the screwup. I apologize for any distress this has caused Aimee and her fans.”

Naturally, Mann is still hurt by the treatment and stated: “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.” She is yet to comment further on the fiasco.

