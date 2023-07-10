Dominic Fike admits he was close to being kicked out of ‘Euphoria’









Actor and singer Dominic Fike has admitted that he was very nearly kicked out of the hit TV show Euphoria, the HBO drama programme in which he plays the character Elliot during the second season.

Fike recently spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the kind of mental state he was in when filming season two of the show. The actor explained that he was addicted to drugs during that time.

The problem arose because the character he was playing was also addicted to drugs, which meant that the temptation to use was always ramped up, and the opportunities for sobriety became fewer and further between.

“I mean, I was a drug addict and coming onto a show mainly about drugs was very difficult,” Fike said. “Sam [Levinson], the director and writer, he got me a sober coach, somebody to be there, you know, all the time. Did not work.”

When Lowe asked whether Fike used drugs on set, he replied, “Oh my god, yeah, dude. I was so fucked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show. They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.’”

As to whether the producers of Euphoria decided to use shots of Fike in the final cut, even though he was indeed high in them, Fike noted, “That’s entertainment, dude. They give you a bunch of money, and they’re just like, ‘Yeah, figure it out, bud. Sink or swim.’”

