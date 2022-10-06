Dolly Parton pays tribute to Loretta Lynn









Dolly Parton recently paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, naming the country music icon a “wonderful talent”. Lynn passed away aged 90 on October 4th. According to her family, she was “at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills”.

Lynn won three Grammy Awards in her lifetime. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988 and was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors by President George W. Bush in 2003. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, the highest civilian honour in the United States. Her best-known songs include ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’, ‘Fist City’ and ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)’.

Following the sad news of Lynn’s passing, the likes of Jack White and Carrie Underwood came forward to pay their respects. Fellow country legend Dolly Parton has since said that she considered Lynn a sister and would miss her “dearly.”

Taking to Instagram, Parton wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace”

Dolly’s sister, Stella Parton, also offered some kind words, writing: “My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel.”

Shortly before her death, Lynn shared a video of her and Dolly Parton harmonising on an episode of Dolly’s ABC variety show back in 1988. “It’s been fun watching this throwback make the rounds right now,” she wrote on Twitter. “Dolly Parton and I always have a great time together!”

.