Dolly Parton reveals she has rejected the Super Bowl “many times”

Country music legend and general international sweetheart Dolly Parton has revealed that she’s turned down the famed Super Bowl halftime show “many times”.

The Super Bowl slot has previously seen icons like The Rolling Stones, Prince, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen take to the football field, becoming one of the biggest spectacles across music and sport.

However, Parton didn’t think she was “big enough” for the Super Bowl stage, with imposter syndrome repeatedly robbing fans of seeing her halftime show. While Parton is the queen of glitz and glamour, the sheer scale of the show felt too intimidating, admitting she felt daunted by the “big production”.

Previous years have seen Lady Gaga skydive into the show, Beyonce reunite with Destiny’s Child, and Prince somehow manage to harness the power of nature as a torrential downpour started up during ‘Purple Rain’. With high stakes and a seemingly limitless budget, often spending over $10million, the pressure got to Parton.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it – to do that big of a production.”

“When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time that’s what I was thinking,” Parton added.

However, her newest album, Rockstar, set for release on November 17th, could change that. Featuring goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Steve Tyler, Debbie Harry and a reunion of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the covers record sees Parton take on history’s biggest rock hits.

With that in mind, a bigger scale production could be on the cards to celebrate the rocking album, as Parton claimed it would “make more sense”.