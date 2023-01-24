Dolly Parton and Paul McCartney to cover 'Let It Be'









Legendary US country singer Dolly Parton has revealed that she will join Paul McCartney this year for a cover of The Beatles’ classic break-up song ‘Let It Be’. The cover is expected to appear on Parton’s forthcoming album, her first-ever rock ‘n’ roll record, which is slated for 2023.

The 77-year-old singer had previously mentioned that McCartney would make an appearance on her rock debut, but it wasn’t clear exactly how that collaboration would pan out. It seems a safe bet to commission one of the greatest songwriters in rock history, but McCartney isn’t the only star to stud the release.

In a preview snippet from her interview on The Rachel Ray Show, Parton said: “Paul McCartney sang with me on ‘Let It Be’. I’ve got a lot of wonderful iconic songs that people love and wonderful iconic singers joining me on them.”

The album is apparently unfinished at present, with Parton saying “hopefully” she would be able to collaborate with Cher on the album. She also confirmed that her goddaughter Miley Cyrus would “definitely” be on the release. “We’re definitely going to have her on,” she said.

Last week, during an appearance on The View, Parton discussed the possibility of having Mick Jagger on the album too. “Well, I’m doing my best to try and get him on [‘Rock Star’],” she said of the Rolling Stones frontman.

“But I did his song anyway,” she added, referring to her plans to work with Pink and Brandi Carlile for a cover of the Stones’ 1960s hit, ‘Satisfaction’. “I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’] with me,” Parton detailed. “Stevie Nicks … we just finished our song last night,” she said excitedly.

Dolly also revealed that she messaged Elton John, asking him to duet with her on ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me’ as he had done with George Michael in the 1990s. “I just recorded for my rock album, and I did [Elton’s] song, ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me’,” she said.

“And I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano. So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record! So anyway, but I love him, just tell him to enjoy it because it was great fun for me.”

Watch Elton John and George Michael’s live rendition of ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me’ below.