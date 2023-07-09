Dolly Parton on her favourite country song of all time: “It touches every cell in your body”









Throughout her 60-year run, Dolly Parton has injected a vast plethora of influence into music, more than most could ever dream of. Characterised by her distinctive voice, versatile songwriting, and captivating stage presence, Parton has achieved tremendous success across various genres, including country, pop, and gospel, with hits like ‘Jolene’, ‘Coat of Many Colors’, and of course ‘9 to 5’.

Parton has also become something of a cultural icon with her distinct style, signature big hair, rhinestone-studded outfits, and warm personality. She possesses an endearing cocktail of quick wit, genuine kindness, and humble demeanour, which have understandably made her a beloved figure, both in the music industry and beyond.

Her influences span a wide range of musicians, from The Beatles to Dan Hill, but one artist who particularly resonates with her artistic sensibilities is the incomparable George Jones. With a career marked by immense longevity and success, Jones was often hailed as the greatest living country singer in the final decades of his life.

His most well-known song, ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’, captured the hearts of many, including that of Dolly Parton. The song has become illustrious in Jones’ career and is widely regarded as one of the best country music recordings of all time.

Written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ tells the poignant story of a man who continues to love a woman even after their relationship has ended. The lyrics chronicle the man’s enduring love and his ultimate realisation that death is the only thing that can separate them. The song beautifully captures themes of heartbreak, longing, and the complexities of love.

Jones’ rendition of the song is nothing short of masterful. It’s no surprise why Parton was so open about its impact on her – the heart-wrenching lyrics, alongside its lush string arrangements and haunting piano melody, glean a soulful and emotionally charged experience.

When diving into why it’s become her favourite country song of all time, Parton stated: “To me, that song is so well written, but it touches every cell in your body, in your heart, of the Jones classic. It’s just like he stopped loving her today, they hung that wreath upon the door”.

She added: “He was never going to stop loving her in his lifetime. He had to die. It is so beautiful and, of course, George Jones is my favorite country singer in the world – always was, always will be. Nobody can tell that story like he did. So to me, that is the country classic of all time.”