Dolly Parton's Dollywood is covering tuition fees for employees









Dolly Parton is eager to help as many people as her celebrity will allow. The singer has previously donated $1 million to help fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, proving that philanthropy is a key element to her trajectory as a person and an artist.

Now, the people behind Dollywood theme park have declared their intention to cover 100% of tuition for employees who wish to further their college education. The cost of extraneous fees like textbooks will also be provided for.

“One of The Dollywood Foundation’s key tenets is to ‘learn more,’” Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton wrote in a statement. “This program is created with that very tenet in mind. We want our hosts to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfil the foundation’s other tenets: care more, dream more, and be more.”

This will come into effect from February 24th, and all seasonal, part-time, and full-time Dollywood employees will be eligible to enrol in the education benefits package. Newly hired workers will be able to apply after that date.

Naughton is confident that the package will prove successful: “When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place. We care about our hosts’ development and we want their future to grow because of love — not loans.”

In other Parton related news, the songwriter of ‘I Will Always Love You’ is set to release Run, Rose, Run in March 2022. This will stand as her 48th solo album. Parton has co-written a novel of the same name with James Patterson which will be released on March 7th. Parton also teamed up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to help create the Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavour, as a way of celebrating the arrival of the new book and album.

The album will boast a collection of bluegrass and country material, which will likely appease hardcore Parton fans. Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge worked on the albums as co-producers with the veteran singer. Parton announced the book in 2020, and will now coincide with the release of her newest record.

Stream ‘I Will Always Love You’ below.