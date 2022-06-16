Dolly Parton donates $1 million to paediatric infectious disease research charity









Dolly Parton has long been credited as a highly charitable star and her latest pledge of $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center is certainly proof of that.

The country musician pledged the money towards research into paediatric infectious disease looking at how viruses and bacteria spread and affect those most vulnerable.

“I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible,” Parton said in a statement.

Parton had previously notably donated another $1 million to the institution back in 2021 in order to assist with efforts to discover a Covid-19 vaccine. This helped pivotal research which assisted the development of the Moderna vaccine.

The institution later said in a statement: “For over 40 years our division has been a national and international leader in studies for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.”

Elsewhere, Parton has always supported children’s charities—her Imagination Library has even given over 150 million books to children. She remains a symbol of what a star can be, and long may that continue.

